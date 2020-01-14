Closings
Women for Trump bus tour will stop in Sioux City

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Later this week, President Trump’s campaign will make a stop in Sioux City.

Lara Trump will be speaking at the Country Celebrations Event Center on behalf of her father-in-law, the President.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump and leading the Women for Trump bus tour.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will host a Des Moines rally on January 30, just four days before the Iowa Caucuses.

That event set for the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus.

