S.D. (KCAU) — The winners for Commissioner At-Large for Clay and Yankton Counties have been announced.

Democrat Geoffery Gray-Lobe and Republican David Thiesse have won the race for Clay County Commissioner At-Large.

Republican Ryan Heine and Republican Dan Klimisch have won the race for Yankton County Commissioner At-Large.

According to the South Dakota Secretary of State, there is a possibility of a recount due to falling in the margin of error for third place candidate John R. Marquardt.