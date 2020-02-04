Why is Iowa “First in the Nation” in every Presidential election?

The first caucus ever to be held in the United States was in Iowa in 1972. Since that day Iowa has continued to take the lead.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Every four years in February, all eyes in the nation are on Iowa and every four years the debate begins anew, is Iowa where the nomination process should begin.

The first caucus ever to be held in the United States was in Iowa in 1972.

Since that day, Iowa has continued to take the lead. Siouxlanders say Iowans deserve to keep it that way.

“We’re the heartland all the farmers they work hard and they produce the food for the country we are the heartland so it is important for us to be first,” said Drew Nielsen, Sioux City resident.

“Local Iowans take pride in starting the election cycle, but going first was never the plan. Iowa has been the first in the nation to start the presidential process but it wasn’t put into place to get all of this attention,” said Valerie Hennings, associate professor of political science, at Morningside College.

Professor Hennings said the timing of the Iowa caucuses was because of Iowa’s complex processes, with four different statewide events. State leaders decided to start earlier in the calendar year.

“You need at least a month or so between each in order to make the arrangements for the following convention so the process had to start early, said Steven Warnstadt, WITCC Government Relations Coordinator.

Despite Iowa’s position being by circumstance, many believe it’s still the perfect starting point.

“We run clean processes, you don’t have a lot of corruption you don’t have a lot of cronyism, you have the opportunity to meet face to face with people and it’s a low-cost media environment,” said Warnstadt.

Professor Warnstadt said that historically Iowans have voted for and embraced diverse candidates as well.

“Not only did Barack Obama win Iowa in 2008, but Bill Richardson a Hispanic finished 4th, Ted Cruz of Cuban descent won the Iowa Caucus on the Republican side in 2016, Marco Rubio finished 3rd and Ben Carson finished 4th,” said Warnstadt.

“I think we are very diverse in a lot of ways both politically and ethnicity and race and gender,” said Olivia Christensen, Sioux City resident.