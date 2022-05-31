SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With elections right around the corner, Siouxlanders who plan on voting should have a plan for how they’re going to partake in their civic duty.
On June 7, Iowa and South Dakota will be holding elections for primaries. In Iowa, absentee ballots were able to be requested starting on May 18.
If you’re a Siouxlander who is registered to vote, and you want to vote, where do you go? See below:
|Buena Vista Co. (IA) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Barnes, Brookes, Lee, Lincoln
|American Legion Building at 200 Main
|Sioux Rapids
|Coon, Fairfield, Newell Poland
|Albert City Gym at 300 Orchard Street
|Albert City
|Elk, Maple Valley, Nokomis, Scott
|Alta Community Center at 27 Lake Street
|Alta
|Grant, Hayes, Providence, Washington
|Lakeside City Hall at 203 Lakeshore Drive
|Lakeside
|Storm Lake 1
|Buena Vista County Engineer Building at 526 Radio Road
|Storm Lake
|Storm Lake 2
|Storm Lake Library at 609 Cayuga Street
|Storm Lake
|Storm Lake 3
|St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1614 West 5th
|Storm Lake
|Storm Lake 4
|Courthouse at 215 East 5th Street
|Storm Lake
|Clay Co. (SD) Precincts
|Voting Locations
|City
|1
|SESD Experimental Farm at 29974 University Road
|Beresford
|2
|Gingrich-Dixon Post #13 Legion Hall at 101 Montana Street
|Wakonda
|3
|4-H Center/Fairgrounds at 515 High Street
|Vermillion
|Vermillion City
|National Guard Armory at 603 Princeton Street
|Vermillion
|Cherokee Co. (IA) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Cherokee 1, 2, 3
|Cherokee Community Center (Upper Level) at 530 West Bluff Street
|Cherokee
|Cherokee 4
|Cherokee Community Center (Lower Level) at 530 West Bluff Street
|Cherokee
|Diamond, Pilot, Pitcher, Silver Townships, Aurelia
|Aurelia Community Center at 235 North Main Street
|Aurelia
|Grand Meadow, Rock, Tilden, Willow Townships, Quimby, and Washta
|Quimby Fire Station at 102 North Main Street
|Quimby
|Amherst, Marcus, Sheridan Townships, Cleghorn, Meriden
|Marcus Sawyer Center at 303 East Fenton Street
|Marcus
|Lincoln Co. (SD) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Norway, Fairview, Fairview Inc.
|Lands Lutheran Church at 47998 292nd Street
|Huron
|Highland and Canton, Canton 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
|Canton Methodist Church at 621 East 4th Street
|Canton
|Lincoln and Delaware
|South Lincoln Rural Water at 28647 472nd Avenue
|Worthing
|Grant
|West Prarie Lutheran Church at 46788 282nd Street
|Lennox
|Dayton, Springdale
|Shalom Lutheran Church at 1000 Maple Street
|Harrisburg
|Perry, Lennox
|First English Lutheran Church at 120 Easth 2nd Avenue
|Lennox
|LaValley
|New Day Church at 27365 472nd Avenue
|Harrisburg
|Delapre, Tea
|Tea City Hall at 600 East 1st Street
|Tea
|Hudson and Eden
|Hudson Fire Hall at 310 4th Street
|Hudson
|Worthing and Lynn
|Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue
|Worthing
|Brookyln, Pleasant, and Beresford
|Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue
|Beresford
|Harrisburg 1, 2
|Harrisburg Methodist Church at 204 Grand Avenue
|Harrisburg
|Monona Co. (IA) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Ashton, Belvidere, Center, Kennebec, Castana, Turin
|Arboretum at 318 E. Iowa Ave
|Onawa
|Cooper, Maple, Mapleton
|Mapleton City Office at 513 Main Street
|Mapleton
|Fairview, Grant, Lake, Lincoln, West Fork, Rodney, Whiting
|Whiting City off at 605 Whittier Street
|Whiting
|Jordan, Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead, City of Soldier
|Moorhead Community Building at 110 Oak Avenue
|Moorhead
|Onawa Ward 1
|Onawa Community Center at 320th 10th Street
|Onawa
|Onawa Ward 2
|Faith Lutheran Church at 316 15th Street
|Onawa
|Onawa Ward 3
|Onawa City office at 914 Diamond Street
|Onawa
|Onawa Ward 4
|Courthouse Annex at 610 Iowa Avenue
|Onawa
|Franklin, Sherman, Sioux, Blencoe
|Blencoe Community Building at 413 Main Street
|Blencoe
|St. Clair, Ute
|Ute City Hall at 130 Main Street
|Ute
|Plymouth Co. (IA) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Precincts 1, 2, 3
|Le Mars Convention Center at 301 12th Street Southeast
|Le Mars
|Precinct 4
|Plymouth County Annex Building at 225 4th Avenue Southeast
|Le Mars
|Precinct 5
|Remsen Public Library at 211 Fulton Street
|Remsen
|Precinct 6
|Brunsville Legion at 305 Oak Street
|Brunsville
|Precinct 7
|Kissinger Community Center at 608 Main Street
|Merrill
|Precinct 8
|Perry Township Hall at 22504 C60
|4 miles west of Hinton
|Precinct 9
|Hinton Community Center at 208 West Main
|Hinton
|Precinct 10
|Kingsley Community Center at 207 East 1st Street
|Kingsley
|Precinct 11
|Wesley United Methodist Church at 350 Main Street
|Akron
|Sioux Co. (IA)Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Alton, Nassau
|Alton Community Building at 1101 3rd Avenue
|Alton
|Capel, Gran, Lyn, Sheridan
|DEMCO Community Center at 714 Main Street
|Boyden
|East Orange, Floyd, Hollan North 1/2
|Hospers Community Center at 211 Main Street
|Hospers
|Hawarden, Buncombe, Eagle West, Garfield, Logan, Washington West
|Hawarden Community Center at 1150 Central Avenue
|Hawarden
|Hull, Lincoln
|Hill Public Library at 1408 Main Street
|Hull
|Ireton, Center, Eagle East, Reading, Washington East
|Ireton City Office at 502 4th Street
|Ireton
|Maurice, Sherman
|Maurice Community Center at 225 Main Street
|Maurice
|Orange City 1, Orange City 2
|Prairie Winds Event Center at 908 8th Street Southeast
|Orange City
|Plato, Rock, Settlers, Sioux, Rock Valley 1, Rock Valley 2
|Parkview Event Center at 1303 10th Street
|Rock Valley
|Sioux Center 1, Sioux Center 2, Sioux Center 3, Sioux Center 4, West Branch
|Terrace View Event Center, 230 Saint Andrews Way
|Sioux Center
|Woodbury Co. (IA) Precincts
|Voting Location
|City
|Precinct 1
|Riverside Elementary at 2220 Nash Street
|Sioux City
|Precinct 2
|West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th Street
|Sioux City
|Precincts 3, 7, 10
|Loess Hills Elementary at 1717 Casselman Street
|Sioux City
|Precincts 4, 6, 9
|Hunt Elementary at 2002 Nebraska Street
|Sioux City
|Precincts 5, 8, 11
|Liberty Elementary at 1623 Rebecca Street
|Sioux City
|Precinct 12
|Perry Creek Elementary at 3501 County Club Boulevard
|Sioux City
|Precinct 13
|North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive North
|Sioux City
|Precincts 14, 15
|Leeds Elementary at 3919 Jefferson Street
|Sioux City
|Precinct 16
|Unity Elementary at 1901 Unity Avenue
|Sioux City
|Precinct 17
|Lawton Friendship Center at 300 Cedar Street
|Lawton
|Precincts 18, 19
|Bryant Elementary at 3040 Jones Street
|Sioux City
|Precincts 20, 21
|Irving Elementary at 901 Floyd Boulevard
|Sioux City
|Precinct 22
|Spalding Elementary at 4101 Stone Avenue
|Sioux City
|Precincts 23, 24
|Morningside Library at 4005 Morningside Avenue
|Sioux City
|Precinct 25
|East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Avenue
|Sioux City
|Precincts 26, 27
|Morningside Elementary at 3601 Bushnell Avenue
|Sioux City
|Precincts 28, 29
|East High School at 3200 South Cypress Street
|Sioux City
|Precincts 30, 31, 32
|Sergeant Bluff Community Center at 903 Topaz Drive
|Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
|Precinct 33
|Salix City Hall at 319 Tipton Street
|Salix
|Precinct 34
|Moville Community Center at 815 Main Street
|Moville
|Precinct 35
|Pierson City Hall at 201 Main Street
|Pierson
|Precinct 36
|Correctionville Community Building at 312 Driftwood
|Correctionville
|Precinct 37
|Bronson City Hall at 100 East 1st Street
|Bronson
|Precinct 38
|Cushing Fire Station at 201 Main Street
|Cushing
|Precinct 39
|Hornick Fire Station at 400 Main Street
|Hornick
|Precinct 40
|Anthon Community Center at 110 North 5th Avenue
|Anthon
|Precinct 41
|Danbury Elementary Service Building at 201 Main Street
|Danbury
|Precinct 42
|Sloan Community Hall at 423 Evans Street
|Sloan
|Precinct 43
|Smithland Fire Station at 107 South Hickory Street
|Smithland
|Precinct 44
|Oto City Hall at 27 Washington Street
|Oto
To see frequently asked questions about Woodbury County’s election, click here.
Some other Siouxland counties not shown above can be found in the list below.
- Clay County, Iowa
- O’Brien County, Iowa
- Sac County, Iowa
- Crawford County, Iowa
- Lyon County, Iowa
- Yankton County, South Dakota
- Union County, South Dakota
If you’re not sure where to vote in Iowa after seeing this list, visit this website. If you don’t know where to vote and you live in South Dakota, visit this website.