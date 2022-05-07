SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa primaries are only a month away.

Absentee ballots for the Iowa Primary Elections will be available beginning May 18 in the Auditor’s Office at Woodbury County Courthouse during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3. Absentee ballots may be cast in person at the Auditor’s office until Monday, June 6th until 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots may be mailed to voters during the week of May 18 and must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office or the Iowa Secretary of State website.

Completed absentee ballot request forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Auditor’s office at 620 Douglas St. Sioux City, IA 51101 and a ballot will be mailed to you; if the form is received by the Auditor prior to 5 pm on Monday, May 23rd.

Iowa voters are required to complete the absentee ballot request form, with either an Iowa Driver’s License number, a Non-operator ID number or a 4-digit VOTER ID PIN number.

All ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election 7 in order to be counted. Ballots received after 8 p.m., regardless of postmark, will not be counted under the current Iowa law. Absentee ballots must be either mailed to the Auditor’s Office or returned in person. They are not to be returned at a polling location.

Voters who are not registered and wish to vote an absentee ballot in the Auditor’s office between May 24 through June 6, the voter will be required to complete the EDR (Election Day Registration) process at the Auditor’s Office prior to casting the absentee ballot.

The EDR voter registration process requires valid photo identification, and one form of proof of Woodbury County residency. Examples of proof of residency can be a valid Iowa driver’s license with a current Plymouth County address, a utility bill, cell phone bill, residential lease, bank statement, paycheck, government check, government issued document, vehicle registration, or a tax assessment.

All voting precinct locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters are required to vote at new precinct and voting locations which took effect January 15, 2022.

Any further questions can be aswred by calling the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office at 712-279-6465.