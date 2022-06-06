(KCAU) — Iowa and South Dakota primary elections will be closely followed when the polls close on Tuesday, but which results won’t be covered and why?

Primary elections determine which candidates of each party, Democrat or Republican, will run against each other in general elections. Some candidates are running unopposed in their parties so they will only face off in the general election.

For example, there are two people running for Iowa governor: Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. Since there are no other Democrats or Republicans running for governor, they automatically move on to the next round, which is the general election in November. That is why poll results for the governor will not be announced.

Other races that you won’t see coverage for, and the candidates are as follows:

South Dakota Governor Democratic Party: Jamie Smith

Iowa Treasurer Republican Party, Roby Smith Democratic Party, Michael L. Fitzgerald

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Republican Party: Mike Naig Democratic Party: John Norwood

Iowa Attorney General Republican Party, Brenna Bird Democratic Party, Tom Miller

U.S. Representative of Iowa District 1 Republican Party, Mariannette Miller-Meeks Democratic Party, Christina Bohannan

U.S. Representative of Iowa District 2 Republican Party: Ashley Hinson Democratic Party, Liz Mathis

U.S. Representative of Iowa District 3 Democratic Party, Cindy Axne

U.S. Senate for South Dakota Democratic Party: Brian L. Bengs



There are also some races in which there are candidates for one party but no others. KCAU 9 will announce the winners of those races, but the races are unlikely to be seen in November during the

U.S. Representative for South Dakota Republican Party, Dusty Johnson, Taffy Howard

Iowa Senate District 3 Republican Party: Lynn Evans, Anothony LaBruna

Iowa Senate District 5 Republican Party: David D. Dow, Dace Rowley

Iowa House District 4 Republican Party: Skyler Wheeler, Kenal Zylstra

Iowa House District 5 Republican Party: Dennis Bush, Zachary M. Dieken, Thomas Kuiper

Iowa House District 13 Republican Party: Ken E. Carlson, Mark Peters



Visit your Local Election Headquarters on Tuesday to be the first to see election results.