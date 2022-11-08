Iowa (WHO) – It’s Election Day and polls across the state are open for Iowans to cast their ballots. Before you head out to vote, make sure you’re prepared with everything you need.

First off, check to see whether your polling place has changed since the last election. You can do that on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. You will need to bring your photo ID with your current address on it to your polling place.

If you aren’t already registered to vote, that can be done at your polling place. To register on-site, you’ll need a valid Iowa driver’s license or ID with your current address on it. If the address on your ID is out of date, you will also need to provide another proof of residence like a utility bill or a lease agreement.

If you requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, it’s too late to mail it in. If you want your vote to count you’ll need to drop it off at your county auditor’s office before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday or vote in person. You’ll have to surrender your absentee ballot at the polling place if you choose to vote in person.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.