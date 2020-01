Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greats members of the audience at a campaign stop at Chickasaw Event Center, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New Hampton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With only days remaining before the Iowa Caucus, Pete Buttigieg is in Sioux City to hold a town hall.

The town hall will take place at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux City, with doors opening Friday at 11:00 a.m.

With less than one week until the Iowa Caucuses, Pete Buttigieg will talk to Iowans about his campaign run as a 2020 presidential hopeful.