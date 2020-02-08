WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Democratic Debate

A person walks on the Saint Anselm College campus, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, ahead of a Democratic party debate in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (ABC NEWS/KCAU) – On Friday night, seven of the Democratic presidential candidates will take the national stage from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The podium order from left to right for seven candidates for the debate are:

  • Andrew Yang
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Joe Biden
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Tom Steyer

The debate comes only four days after the Iowa Caucuses and less than a week before the New Hampshire primary.

The Iowa Democrat Party released the last of the caucuses results on Thursday with Pete Buttigieg having a narrow lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Watch the debate below:

