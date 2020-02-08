WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Democratic Debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (ABC NEWS/KCAU) – On Friday night, seven of the Democratic presidential candidates will take the national stage from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The podium order from left to right for seven candidates for the debate are:
- Andrew Yang
- Pete Buttigieg
- Bernie Sanders
- Joe Biden
- Elizabeth Warren
- Amy Klobuchar
- Tom Steyer
The debate comes only four days after the Iowa Caucuses and less than a week before the New Hampshire primary.
The Iowa Democrat Party released the last of the caucuses results on Thursday with Pete Buttigieg having a narrow lead over Senator Bernie Sanders.
Watch the debate below: