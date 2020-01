Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With just a few days before the Iowa Caucus, candidates continue to make Siouxland a priority stop.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Sioux City Wednesday for an event at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Biden was scheduled to appear at the college earlier in January but canceled due to a weekend snowstorm.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be making a stop in Sioux City later Wednesday.