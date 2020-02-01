WATCH LIVE: Amy Klobuchar holds caucus event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With a couple of days left before the Iowa Caucus, Amy Klobuchar is in Sioux City.

Her ‘Sioux City Get out the Caucus Event’ will take place at The Marquee, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

