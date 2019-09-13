WATCH LIVE: 10 candidates participate in third Democratic Debate

HOUSTON (ABC News) – For the first time during the 2020 Democratic primary, every candidate who has qualified for the Democratic National Committee debates will share the same stage, descending upon Houston Thursday for the debate.
The candidates:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend
- Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang