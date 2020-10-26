VP Pence to hold campaign rally in Des Moines

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa later this week to campaign for the president.

Pence will speak at a ‘Make America Great Again!’ Victory Rallies Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., according to the Trump Campaign.

The event will be held at the Des Moines International Airport as President Donald Trump and Pence campaign all over the U.S. Other Republicans are expected to speak as well.

All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Doors open for the event at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Those who wish to attend can do so by clicking here.

Pence will then travel to Reno, Nevada, for another rally that evening.