VP Pence to campaign in Council Bluffs Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Council Bluffs Thursday for a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event.

In a release, the campaign said the president and vice president will “stand up for hardworking Iowans and deliver the Great American Comeback.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the event taking place at noon at Owen Industries in Carter Lake. Register for the event by clicking here.

Pence will visit Des Moines later in the day to speak at an event by FAMiLY LEADER Foundation. The event will be called “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” and is to start at 3:15 p.m.