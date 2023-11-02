SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in Siouxland will be asked to approve public measures that pertain to revenue spending for school districts.

The Sioux City Community School District is asking voters for approval regarding “SAVE,” the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, Fund.

Under Iowa law, school districts are required to use state funding for infrastructure needs or property tax relief.

“The Sioux City question is a Revenue Purpose Statement, and that just allows… It’s probably a pretty broad definition of how they can spend the money for the sales tax revenue that comes into the district,” Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill said.

The use of the money does not change taxes but allows schools to spend the allocated state funds.

Election day for Iowa city-school election will take place Tuesday, November 7.