Voters encouraged to ‘Stay at Home and Vote at Home’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even though some states are postponing upcoming elections, people in Woodbury County are still able to cast their vote.

County officials are encouraging voters to “Stay at Home and Vote at Home” for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors special election.

More than 9,000 mail-in ballots have been requested, and more than 2,200 ballots have already been returned.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said people are taking the “stay at home” message clearly.

“But that to me, tells me that the voters are geeting it. This is an unpresidented time, and they do have to make a change in the way they usually participate in these elections,” Gill said.

Request forms for absentee ballots for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will be accepted up until June 26. Ballots for the election will be accepted until July 7, the day of the election.

returned must be postmarked the day before the Election or hand delivered before the polls close on Election Day.

Iowa’s June 2nd primaries are going on as scheduled, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said his office is mailing ballot requests to Iowa’s 2 million registered voters.