DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration.

Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate.

Following redistricting, Whitver announced he would move from his family home in Ankeny to run in District 23 which contains an area in Polk and Dallas counties including Grimes. He listed the address of a Grimes condo he owns, with his wife, as his residence when he registered to vote.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald notified Whitver prior to the election win that his residency was being challenged by registered voter Ann Gale. She claimed Whitver was not living at the address he said was his residence, but was instead still living with his family in Ankeny.

Whitver’s team shared his water bill from September with WHO 13, as well as a redacted driver’s license that shows the address of his Grimes condo is within the district.

Whitver and his challenger will get the opportunity to make their arguments at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.