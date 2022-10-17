SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Volunteers revved up their fleet of cars ready to give you a free ride to the polls.

Souls to the Polls is an effort by the Woodbury County Democratic Party to get people out to vote for the midterm elections.

Program organizers say it’s all in the effort to help people who can’t get to the polls on their own get there.

“I just think anything that can make people aware of voting. I think a lot of people are afraid to vote or they just ignore it and that’s not the way to go. We really need to be out and voting and pay attention to the issues, keep our freedoms,” said program organizer Jim Jung.

Jung told KCAU 9 that the service will be offered just in Sioux City.

From October 19 until when the polls close on November 8, anyone needing a ride to a polling location can all 712-294-4670 to get a ride.