LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy held a total of eight town halls in northwest Iowa Wednesday.

Ramaswamy hosted six of them at different Pizza Ranch locations. KCAU 9 spoke with the candidate in Le Mars, where around 30 voters came to ask him questions ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.

The most recent poll by the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Ramaswamy in 5th place among caucus candidates. The entreprenuer said the polls are all off.

“I think many of our supporters are first-time supporters to the Iowa caucus,” Ramaswamy said. “So I think we’re going to deliver. I’m fully confident we’re going to deliver a major surprise, a shock on Jan. 15. And it’s going to be because of the system that we have here, which is not decided by just the people who are polled with landlines or whatever, but by the people who are actually passionate enough to show up. That’s what we’re seeing in this race.”

Ramaswamy will be holding several town halls across the Hawkeye state every day until Dec. 30.