Vice President Pence visiting Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Iowa Thursday.

Air Force Two is set to land at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday before noon, and Pence is set to speak at the launch of a new coalition called ‘Farmers & Ranchers for Trump’ at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. It is meant to highlight what the Trump administration has done for the agricultural community.

The vice president is then to speak at 3 p.m. at a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign in Urbandale. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Senator Joni Ernst, and Governor Kim Reynolds will also be at the event.

Following, the Vice President will attend the Iowa GOP state dinner in West Des Moines. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.