Vice President Pence to visit Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Vice President Mike Pence will partake in an Iowa bus tour at the end of January.

The Iowa bus tour will start on Thursday, January 30, in Sioux City.

Later that day, he will travel to Council Bluffs and end the night in Des Moines where he will join President Trump at a rally.

A time and place have not been set for his Sioux City stop.

