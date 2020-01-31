Vice President Pence makes three stops in Iowa, including Sioux City on Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Trump campaign continued it’s pushed to caucus day with several rallies in Iowa on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence rallied voters and spoke to hundreds of supporters during his stop in Sioux City.

“We’ve made America great again in three short years,” said Vice President Pence.

“Iowa and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in The White House,” said Vice President Pence.

The Vice President’s appearance in Sioux City is part of a bus tour across the state and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on board as the V.P. rallied Evangelicals for Trump.

Speaking to a packed house at County Celebrations, Pence recapped the accomplishments of the Trump Administration past three years.

He touched on the U.S. alliance with Israel, border security, and strengthening the U.S. Military, and what he calls a booming economy, adding, President Trump is to thank for Iowa’s historic low unemployment rate.

“The American economy is booming since election day 2016, with 7.1 million new jobs created by business all across the country including 18,000 jobs right here in the Hawkeye State,” said Vice President Pence.

Folks KCAU 9 talked with said this was the first time they heard Vice President Pence speak in person.

They also said the event provided insight into the Trump Administration and what the future could hold for President Trump heading into 2020 election season.

“You hear a lot of information that you don’t hear on mainstream media and that was the case today and I just really wanted to see Vice President Pence. I think he is a fantastic Christian and Vice President. I think he is a great influence on our President as well,” said Trish Murphy, attendee.

“I think its really important for everyone to get out and vote. This is a changing point for our country and I think we have things going in the right direction and I want them to continue to go in the right direction. So, I’m excited to go to the ballot box,” said Jeff Shawd, attendee.

After leaving Sioux City, V.P. Pence headed to Council Bluffs to speak at a veterans event.

He ended his day in Des Moines alongside President Donald Trump for a “Make America Great Again” rally on the Drake University campus.