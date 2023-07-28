DES MOINES, IOWA — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Des Moines on Friday to host a discussion on abortion rights and the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to protect reproductive freedom. Harris is expected to speak during the Noon hour from the Drake University campus. She is expected to be joined by a group of Iowans including physicians, patients and advocates – according to the VP’s press team.

The trip comes two weeks after Governor Kim Reynolds signed the so-called ‘fetal heartbeat’ law that bans abortions as soon as six weeks after conception – before many women know they are pregnant. A Polk County judge has blocked the new law from taking affect, the first step in an expected legal battle.