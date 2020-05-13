U.S. House seats for Nebraska Districts 1 and 3 wittled down to final contenders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The seats for U.S. House seats from Nebraska Congressional Districts 1 and 3 have been determined in Nebraska’s Primary Election.

Voters turned out Tuesday to decide which candidates they have selected to see in the November General Election.

Kate Bolz won the vote for Democrat candidates for Nebraska’s District 1 for the U.S. House. Bolz will face off against incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November. District 1 includes Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, and Thurston counties.

For District 3, Incumbent Rep. Adrian Smith came out on top among Republicans. He will face off against Democrat Mark Elworth, Jr., who ran unopposed in the primary. District 3 covers all of western and central Nebraska and parts of northeast and southeast Nebraska, including Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Wayne, Pierce and Wayne counties.

See the full primary results for the U.S. House and Senate seats below.