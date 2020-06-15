Two South Dakota legislative primary races headed for recounts

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two legislative primary races in southeast South Dakota are headed for recounts.

Election officials say the Republican primaries for the District 17 Senate and District 19 House races both finished with narrow margins.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports those vote differences each fell within 2% of the ballots cast, which qualifies under state law for a recount if the losing candidate requests it, which they did.

Recounts must be completed within 14 days following the filing of the petition request. 

