CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump will be hosting a rally in Cherokee the day before the Iowa Caucus.

According to an email from Trump’s press office, Trump will be delivering remarks at a rally in Cherokee on January 14, 2024.

Donald Trump will be hosting two other rallies in Siouxland ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

The first event will be held in Sioux Center. Originally planned to be held at Dordt University, this rally will be held at Terrace View Event Center on January 5.

About a week later, Trump will be hosting a rally in Sioux City at the Orpheum Theatre on January 13.

The Cherokee event will be taking place at the Little Sioux Event Center, located at 201 Linden Street, and will kick off at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available on Donald Trump’s campaign website.