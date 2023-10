SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Sioux City.

Trump is planning to hold a rally in Sioux City on Sunday, Oct. 29 making this his 13th visit to the state this year.

The rally will be at the Orpheum Theatre. The doors open at 12 p.m., the program begins at 2 p.m., and Trump will deliver his remarks at 3 p.m.

