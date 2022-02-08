PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for re-election in 2022 Tuesday afternoon.

Trump said he believes Noem has done a great job as governor, citing her views on the Second Amendment and her handling of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

“Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota. She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets—and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Statement released by President Donald J. Trump in making this endorsement.

In response, Noem said that she feels incredibly honored to have the endorsement of the former president. Noem also looked back on how she has been applying Trump’s America First agenda to South Dakota and that she looks forward to further fighting for their shared agenda if she were to be re-elected.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement. While in Congress, I worked alongside President Trump to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that lowered taxes on South Dakotans and led to the greatest economy in American history. Since being elected Governor, I have worked to bring President Trump’s America First agenda to the state level in South Dakota by cutting burdensome regulations, keeping government out of the way of South Dakota small business owners and job creators, and supporting South Dakota law enforcement. I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota.” Statement from Governor Noem accepting the endorsement.

Noem is facing a challenger in the Republican primary for governor. South Dakota lawmaker and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard announced his run for governor in November. Since then, House Minority Leader Jamie Smith announced his run as a Democrat, and former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent