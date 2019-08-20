Trump, Biden lead the presidential State Fair Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – More than 4,000 people voted in the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll this year. Historically, the poll has been a fairly good indicator of how races will look.

For the Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden slipped past Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.7 percent to 17.2 percent. Biden won by just 10 votes.

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg finished third with 14 percent, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in fourth with 10 percent of the vote. There were 24 Democrats at the fair this year.

President Donald Trump had 46 percent of the overall vote. He had over 96% among Republican presidential candidates.

