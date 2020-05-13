Trump and Biden win Nebraska Primary for president, Libertarian candidate still undetermined

10:02 p.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – While the Republican and Democrat candidates for president was quickly determined during the Nebraska Primary Election, the vote for the Libertarian candidate is still undetermined.

For Republicans, incumbent President Trump was selected. Democrats voted for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Among the Libertarian candidates, there is no clear winner yet. With 20 percent of the votes counted, Jo Jorgensen currently leads with 267 votes and 28.7% while Jacob Hornberger trails slightly behind with 256 votes 27.5%.

See the full primary results for the different parties’ president candidates below.