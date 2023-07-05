OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Senator Tony Vargas has announced that he is running for U.S. Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

The seat for 2nd District is currently occupied by Republican Congressman Don Bacon. Vargas ran against Bacon in the 2022 election and lost by less than 3 points and 5,856 votes, according to Ballotpedia.

“While we came up just short last November, I was so encouraged by the enormous response we got from voters across the district, who were excited by our message of cutting middle-class taxes, growing the economy, protecting women’s health care, and keeping our communities safe from gun violence,” Vargas said. “After talking with my family and listening to calls from so many across this district, I’ve decided to run again.”

In Vargas’ announcement, he said he supported a bipartisan, balanced budget, and the largest tax breaks in Nebraska history. He also criticized Bacon, saying he has “doubled down on positions out of step with the constituents of Nebraska’s Second District.”

“With Republicans in Nebraska passing an extreme ban on abortion, it’s more important than ever that we elect representatives that will fight for the people of Nebraska’s Second in Washington,” Vargas said. “Not only does Don Bacon have a record of turning his back on his constituents, he’s doubled down supporting the broken policies that are hurting working families and women in this district.”

Vargas is the state senator for Nebraska’s 7th district in Omaha, elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.