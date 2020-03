Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending his Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.

He placed third in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night with 15% of the vote.

Steyer spent more than $24 million on television advertising in South Carolina — more than all of his rivals combined.