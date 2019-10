SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, billionaire businessman, Tom Steyer will be making rounds in western Iowa.

The Democratic hopeful from California is fresh off qualifying for the third round of debates later this month.

Steyer will start his morning in Sioux City where he’ll speak at the Hardline Coffee Company from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

From there he’ll head to Storm Lake for a meet and greet at Better Day Coffee starting at 12:45 p.m.

This is Steyer’s first time running for public office.