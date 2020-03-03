Three former Democratic presidential candidates endorse Biden less than one day before Super Tuesday

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Less than one day until Super Tuesday and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates are making their final cases to voters.

Once competitors, Beto O’Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Former South Bend Mayor are going all in for Joe Biden.

“I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for President,” said Buttigieg.

Klobuchar backing out of the race on Monday afternoon and Buttigieg on Sunday night.

“I give you the next President of the United States, Joe Biden,” said Klobuchar.

Biden is hopeful that the backing coming ahead of Super Tuesday showdown will help him pull ahead of delegate leader, Bernie Sanders.

Sanders leads in the poll in delegate-rich states like California and Texas after spending far more money there than Biden.

But 12 other states are also at the polls on Tuesday. In total, a third of all pledged delegates to be determined.

“To all of Amy and Pete’s millions of supporters, the door is open, come on in!” said Sanders.

It’s not a two-man race quite yet, however, Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warran are still in the face and wildcard Michael Bloomberg, who has already broken every spending record but whose name will appear on the ballot for the very first time on Tuesday.

The final pitches to voters comes as President Trump takes to the campaign stage himself/

“Well, want to thank you, North Carolina. Thank you very much!” said President Trump.

It’s a part of his “counter-programming” messaging in Charlotte, North Carolina where the Republican Convention is set to be held later this year.