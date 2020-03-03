Three former Democratic presidential candidates endorse Biden less than one day before Super Tuesday

News

by: Serena Marshall ABC NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – Less than one day until Super Tuesday and the remaining Democratic presidential candidates are making their final cases to voters.

Once competitors, Beto O’Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Former South Bend Mayor are going all in for Joe Biden.

“I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for President,” said Buttigieg.

Klobuchar backing out of the race on Monday afternoon and Buttigieg on Sunday night.

“I give you the next President of the United States, Joe Biden,” said Klobuchar.

Biden is hopeful that the backing coming ahead of Super Tuesday showdown will help him pull ahead of delegate leader, Bernie Sanders.

Sanders leads in the poll in delegate-rich states like California and Texas after spending far more money there than Biden.

But 12 other states are also at the polls on Tuesday. In total, a third of all pledged delegates to be determined.

“To all of Amy and Pete’s millions of supporters, the door is open, come on in!” said Sanders.

It’s not a two-man race quite yet, however, Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warran are still in the face and wildcard Michael Bloomberg, who has already broken every spending record but whose name will appear on the ballot for the very first time on Tuesday.

The final pitches to voters comes as President Trump takes to the campaign stage himself/

“Well, want to thank you, North Carolina. Thank you very much!” said President Trump.

It’s a part of his “counter-programming” messaging in Charlotte, North Carolina where the Republican Convention is set to be held later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.