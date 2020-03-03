Three Democratic presidential candidates end their campaigns ahead of Super Tuesday

WASHINGTON (CNN/ABC NEWS) – In the bid for the White House, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her 2020 campaign.

A senior campaign aide told CNN the Minnesota Senator will make the announcement Monday night in Dallas.

Klobuchar entered the race in February 2019.

She cast herself as the product of working-class parents and pledged to take on issues like money in politics, climate change, and election reform.

But her path to the Democratic nomination all but closed after placing sixth in Nevada and South Carolina.

Senator Klobuchar is the latest candidate to drop out with one day before Super Tuesday.

Billionaire Tom Steyer and Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both announced they’re dropping out of the 2020 race.

The narrowing field is possibly helping the former Vice President one day before Super Tuesday, with more than 1,300 delegates up for grabs.

And then there were five.

Senator Amy Klobuchar added her name to the list of candidates no longer seeking the Democratic nomination for President following Pete Buttigieg who suspended his campaign on Sunday night.

“I will no longer seek to be the 2020 democratic nominee for president, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January,” said Pete Buttigieg.

Tom Steyer also stepped out of the race this past weekend.

The three candidates made the choice ahead of Super Tuesday race, when voters from 14 states head to the polls, selecting the candidate who will receive a third of all pledged delegates.

Klobuchar said she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden coming off his commanding win in South Carolina.

“I warned you I was coming back. And I’m back! I’m back!” said Vice President Biden.

One of the final few making his last pitch to voters, Biden has so far received the most total votes but Bernie Sanders still holding the lead on total delegates.

Sanders has spent far more money in states like California and Texas where he leads in the polls, making it an uphill battle for Biden.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Our campaign is the strongest to defeat Trump. The establishment, they aren’t going to support me, they don’t want Bernie Sanders,” said Senator Sanders.

Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren are still officially in the race and wildcard Michael Bloomberg, who has already broken every spending record.

Bloomberg will appear on the ballot Tuesday for the very first time.