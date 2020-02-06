Still too early to declare winner of Iowa Caucuses as the race continues into New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/KCAU) — At around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, it remains too early to declare a winner in the Iowa caucuses.

With 86% of precincts reporting early Wednesday evening, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of 1.3 percentage points in state delegate equivalents.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are trailing.

From the precincts across Iowa, Buttigieg with nearly 27%, Sanders 25%, Warren 18%, and Biden rounding out the top four with almost 16%.

There remain too many state delegate equivalents left to be counted to declare a winner from Monday’s caucuses. The results were delayed because of a technical problem.

The Iowa Democratic Party is reporting three sets of results. They are “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

The Associated Press will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates. While the other results provide insights into the process, state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee.

With results from the Iowa Caucuses continuing to roll in, the Presidential race marches on into New Hampshire.

Pete Buttigieg and Senator Sanders are both hoping to capitalize on the momentum from Iowa, by each holding several events in New Hampshire as they look ahead to next week’s primary.

They will be joined by five other Democratic candidates on the debate stage Friday.

The last debate scheduled before the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday.

Sanders along with fellow candidates, Senators Warren and Klobuchar delaying their campaign activities due to being in Washington for Wednesday’s impeachment vote.