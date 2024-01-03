SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Iowa Congressman Steve King has announced who he’s endorsing as the next president of the United States.

King said in a statement in part, “If you want someone who is going to take on the deep state and speak truth to power, then vote for someone who is going to speak the truth to you.”

Ramaswamy said that King, “Doesn’t back down from a fight and he certainly doesn’t bow to establishment.

Ramaswamy added that he expects that, “We’ll make Steve look prescient on January 15th.”

One of the topics that King and Ramaswamy agree on is the opposition of carbon capture pipelines in Iowa.