DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Secretary of State said on Thursday that the State Board of Canvassers officially certified the results for the November 8 election.

According to a release, the election turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm election, with more than 1.23 million people voting.

The state had more than 1.88 million active registered voters on November 8 with almost 860,000 voters casting their ballots on Election Day and more than 370,000 voters casting absentee ballots.

18 counties including Harrison and Sioux counties in northwest Iowa surpassed 60% total voter turnout.

There are two Iowa House races still conducting recounts and a third county needs to complete their recount canvass meaning a special canvass for House Districts 59, 73, and 81, will be held after the recounts are completed, according to the release.

“I’m very proud of Iowans for stepping up in high numbers once again,” Secretary Pate said. “My thanks to our county election officials and 10,000 poll workers across the state. We could not do this without them. They’re on the frontline of our elections and step up to do a great service for our state and nation.”