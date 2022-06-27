SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in decades, Nebraska voters will cast their ballots in a special election Tuesday.

Nebraskans will be deciding who will serve as the 1st Congressional District Representative, Democratic State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks or Republican Mike Flood.

The special election will determine who will finish the last six months of Jeff Fortenberry’s term, who resigned in March after being convicted of three federal felonies.

Polls open in Nebraska at 8 a.m, CDT and close at 8 p.m.