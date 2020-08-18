South Dakota’s Noem to speak at Republican convention

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota officials said Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, they plan to erect a security fence budgeted around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats. The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis and also raised her national political profile in the past year, including tying herself more closely to Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

The Republican governor has developed a national profile through her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, gaining attention from President Donald Trump.

Instead of ordering statewide lockdowns or business closures, Noem has encouraged “personal responsibility” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Noem has made frequent appearances on Fox News and even installed a small TV studio at the governor’s office last year. Her spokesman Ian Fury did not provide details on when she would speak or for how long, saying “things are still being worked out.”