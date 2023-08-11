PIERRE, S. D. (KCAU) — As marijuana supporters in South Dakota make another run at making recreational marijuana legal in the state Attorney General Marty Jackley is working to clear up any misconceptions about what a proposed ballot issue really means.

This latest push for approval follows a 2022 initiated measure that failed to get enough votes to become law.

The draft-initiated measure would allow people 21-year-old and older to possess, grow, sell, ingest, and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia.

Jackley says this does not affect current laws that deal with hemp and does not change South Dakota laws concerning the state’s medical marijuana program.

People have until the close of business on August 21 to comment on the explanation of the ballot measure. The proposed amendment needs more than 17,500 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot.

In November 2022, 47 percent of voters approved of legalizing recreational marijuana.