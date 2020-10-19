South Dakota voter registration up more than 5% since 2016

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Republicans in Florida are fighting to energize President Donald Trump’s base while the president recovers from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased by more than 5% since the last presidential election.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that South Dakota had nearly 573,000 active registered voters as of Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Monday is the deadline for registering. Registered Republicans have increased by 9% compared with 2016. But the number of registered South Dakota Democrats is down nearly 8%.

Independents, or those with no political affiliation, are up almost 15%. Early voting in South Dakota runs through Nov 2.

