SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winners are starting to be declared in Nebraska’s U.S. House primary elections.

Mike Flood has won the Republican nomination for Nebraska 1st Congressional District for the U.S. House. Flood will be facing off against Democratic nomination, Patty Pansing Brooks.

Don Bacon has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Bacon will have to face off against Tony Vargas who won the Democratic nomination.

Adrian Smith has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District. We are still waiting for results for the 3rd District’s Democratic nomination.