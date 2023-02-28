A number of Iowa counties in the Siouxland area will be voting on a number of key measures on March 7. Here is your rundown on all the elections going on in the area.

South O’Brien Community School District — General Obligation Bond

The South O’Brien Community School District in Paullina is asking voters to consider whether to approve a nearly $26 million project that would furnish and equip the junior high/high school facility. The improvements would include new Agriculture space, new industrial arts classrooms and build a community fitness center.

West Sioux Community School District — General Obligation Bond

Those who live in the West Sioux Community School District will also be voting on a general obligation loan. In the case of the West Sioux Community School District in Hawarden, the $14.9 million would go toward Ireton and Hawarden Elementary Schools.

City of Doon — General Obligation Bond

Finally, voters in Doon, Iowa will be deciding whether or not to allow the city to take out $1.5 million in general obligation debt to improve the community center. According to the ballot measure, the money will be used for construction and improvements on the Community center. The project would also include finishing the community center with city offices and needed site improvements.

North Union Community School District — Physical Plant and Equipment Levy

Voters in the North Union Community School District will be voting on a physical plant and equipment levy. The levy would be $1.34 per $1,000 Taxable Property Valuation. The levy would run through the fiscal year 2025 and the money could be used for remodeling or constructing buildings, energy conservation, equipment to transport students or a number of other purposes allowed by law.

Three school districts to vote on special revenues

Three Siouxland School Districts will be voting on special revenue statements. The Denison Community School District, Hinton Community School District, and the North Union Community School District will be asking their voters to approve or reject proposals regarding the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education Fund. The Special Revenue could be used for a myriad of revenues including building more buildings, purchasing equipment including Informational Technology, providing property tax relief or a number of other potential purposes. The vote does not affect the tax levy rate.

You can find your polling place here. KCAU 9 will be following results that Tuesday night.