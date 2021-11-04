Some isolated problems found in Woodbury County during Tuesday election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday’s municipal election in Sioux City drew about 14% of eligible voters to the polls.

Few problems were reported, but there was some isolated confusion. Several people on the city’s north side arrived at Trimble United Methodist Church to vote, only to discover it was no longer being used and that North Middle School was their voting location.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said the mistake can be traced back to information sent out from the Secretary of State’s office.

A look at the Iowa Secretary of State website

Taken Nov. 4, 2021 morning

In another case, a number of “eligibility slips” given to voters, showed the person was voting in Sioux County instead of Woodbury County.

Gill says that the error was tied to a software issue that couldn’t be fixed on the fly.

“It’s new technology. You always try to do that is to make sure you’re working in an environment that you can get the kinks worked out of it before the big election comes along,” Gill said.

The next major election is the June 7 primary for state and federal races with the mid-term election following on November 8.