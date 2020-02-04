Siouxland’s Democratic and Republican sites prepare for Iowa Caucuses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s decision day in Iowa.

The Iowa Caucuses kick off the 2020 primary season and the Democratic race is still anybody’s guess.

Your Local Election Headquarters starts with team coverage on Monday.

First, we’ll check in with KCAU 9’s Rebecca Pryor. She’s was at Morningside College, where organizers are prepared for Democrats to caucus.

After a year of listening to candidates at town hall meetings, coffee shops, and even our own living rooms, we’re finally moments away from Iowa’s chance to put it to a vote.

At Morningside College’s Yockey Room, organizers prepared for record turnouts on Monday night, a high stake election and a long list of candidates driving those numbers up.

KCAU 9’s Matthew White was at Perry Creek Elementary, a Republican caucus site, where voters gathered to voice their support for their favorite candidate.

Perry Creek Elementary is a Republican caucus site, one of 44 in Woodbury County.

This site will handle it’s voting much differently.

Caucusgoers will write the name of their preferred candidate on a piece of paper.

The votes will then be tallied statewide from all precincts.

Each precinct chair will announce the number of delegates to be elected by the precinct to attend the county convention on March 21.

Finally, the delegates are nominated based on the candidate with the most votes.

A much simpler process than the Democrats use.

People arrived at the caucus sites at 7 p.m. in order to participate in the Iowa Caucuses.

Siouxlanders caucused for their candidate and kicking off the official 2020 election season.

Siouxlanders arrived at their precincts at 7 p.m. to participate in the caucus.

KCAU 9’s reporter Rebecca Pryor was at Morningside College, a Democratic caucus site.

One of 88 caucus sites for the Democratic Party in Woodbury County.

Organizers were preparing for what could be a record night of participation from Iowa Democrats.

The Democrats have been in the national spotlight for months and have a deep list of candidates hoping to become the party’s nominee.