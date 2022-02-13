SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Democratic hopefuls advanced a step closer to being on the ballot in Woodbury County on Saturday.

A drive-thru petition was held in Sioux City, giving local Democratic leaders a chance to reconnect with their constituents after holding their caucus virtually last week.

Chair of Woodbury County’s Democratic Party Jeremy Dumkrieger talked about the importance of the event.

“The idea is to just get people more involved again because COVID, it just shut down a lot of things from business to everything and we’re no exception to that. Folks are a litle bit timid about coming out and being around other people whether they’ve been sick or they’ve been with other conditions so we just offer this as another chance for them to come and just be a part of it,” said Dumkrieger.

Petitions were signed for all upcoming elections this fall including governor, state representatives, senators, and other local positions.