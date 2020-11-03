Siouxlanders line up to cast their ballots on Election Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several polling locations on Tuesday experienced confusion from voters as precincts were combined this year and polling locations were changed.

In Woodbury County, early voting surpassed previous records with more than 26,000 early votes cast.

One voter said this election is especially important for her and she hopes her voice makes a difference.

“It’s little nervous I feel like this elections a little different from the last one. The county’s really divided into two. I feel like it was important. My opinion because if I didn’t vote I couldn’t critique the new candidate because I didn’t do anything to participate in so I just made sure to do my civic duty and vote today,” said Denise Salcido.

