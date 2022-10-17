SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Election Day is only three weeks away and Siouxland voters had another chance to hear directly from those running.

The Northwest Iowa Republican Women and the Woodbury County Republican Party hosted a candidate forum Monday evening. More than 20 people filled the Bluff’s Area Family Center Meeting Room to listen and ask questions to those running.

Last week, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City held a similar forum at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and their Democratic counterparts attended. The candidates who spoke were invited to last week’s event.

Candidates like Bob Henderson and Rocky De Witt explained what they hope voters learn and understand from the forum.

“There’s some things on my agenda that are pretty high on the list, one of them happens to be good education choice for parents to be able to make decisions on where they, you know, where they want to educate their children,” said Henderson.

“I’m just looking for the chance to clarify some things if anybody asks. To clarify my stance on some things, to make sure people really understand where I’m coming from, what direction we want to take this,” said De Witt.

Election Day is November 8 with polls open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.