Siouxland special election results

(KCAU) — Several special elections were held in Siouxland Tuesday night. You can see the unofficial results of the elections below.

MMCRU School Election Results

Results of authorization of tax levy rate
— Yes68%
— No33%
Results of $18 million for new elementary school
— Yes69%
— No31%
Results of $2.1 million for new daycare
— Yes60.2%
— No39.8%

Special Election for Palo Alto County Jail

Results
— Yes — 1,245 votes87.61%
— No — 176 votes12.39%

City of Alton Special Election

For mayor to fill vacancy
— Dan Vande Griend – 306 votes
— Scattering – 7 votes
Public Measure A
— Yes – 335 votes 96.82%
— No – 11 votes 3.18%

Hinton School Special Election

          HintonAbsenteeProvisionalsTOTAL%Pass/Fail
PPEL 
Yes1162011847.20% 
N01275013252.80%Failed
TOTAL VOTES24370250100.00%

Alta-Aurelia School Special Election

Results of Alta-Aurelia School Election
Yes — 76 votes42.94%
No — 101 votes57.06%

Hartley Bond Election Results

Results of Hartley Bond Election
Yes — 228 votes83.82%
No — 44 votes16.18%

Monona County Election Results

County Supervisor Dist. 3, TFV
— Chad Carrier (Rep.)22.10%
— Dave Brown (Dem.)26.55%
— Vincent Phillips (Ind.)44.20%
— Don MacClure7.15%
County Treasurer, TFV
— Abby Riesberg (Rep.)61.53%
— Tammy Blinde (Dem.)38.47%
Monona County Prop. B
— Yes49.86%
— No50.14%
West Monona CSD Prop. A
— Yes63.47%
— No36.53%

