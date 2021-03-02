Siouxland special election results

(KCAU) — Several special elections were held in Siouxland Tuesday night. You can see the unofficial results of the elections below.
MMCRU School Election Results
|Results of authorization of tax levy rate
|— Yes
|68%
|— No
|33%
|Results of $18 million for new elementary school
|— Yes
|69%
|— No
|31%
|Results of $2.1 million for new daycare
|— Yes
|60.2%
|— No
|39.8%
Special Election for Palo Alto County Jail
|Results
|— Yes — 1,245 votes
|87.61%
|— No — 176 votes
|12.39%
City of Alton Special Election
|For mayor to fill vacancy
|— Dan Vande Griend – 306 votes
|— Scattering – 7 votes
|Public Measure A
|— Yes – 335 votes
|96.82%
|— No – 11 votes
|3.18%
Hinton School Special Election
|Hinton
|Absentee
|Provisionals
|TOTAL
|%
|Pass/Fail
|PPEL
|Yes
|116
|2
|0
|118
|47.20%
|N0
|127
|5
|0
|132
|52.80%
|Failed
|TOTAL VOTES
|243
|7
|0
|250
|100.00%
Alta-Aurelia School Special Election
|Results of Alta-Aurelia School Election
|Yes — 76 votes
|42.94%
|No — 101 votes
|57.06%
Hartley Bond Election Results
|Results of Hartley Bond Election
|Yes — 228 votes
|83.82%
|No — 44 votes
|16.18%
Monona County Election Results
|County Supervisor Dist. 3, TFV
|— Chad Carrier (Rep.)
|22.10%
|— Dave Brown (Dem.)
|26.55%
|— Vincent Phillips (Ind.)
|44.20%
|— Don MacClure
|7.15%
|County Treasurer, TFV
|— Abby Riesberg (Rep.)
|61.53%
|— Tammy Blinde (Dem.)
|38.47%
|Monona County Prop. B
|— Yes
|49.86%
|— No
|50.14%
|West Monona CSD Prop. A
|— Yes
|63.47%
|— No
|36.53%