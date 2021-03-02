Siouxland special election results

(KCAU) — Several special elections were held in Siouxland Tuesday night. You can see the unofficial results of the elections below.

Results of authorization of tax levy rate — Yes 68% — No 33% Results of $18 million for new elementary school — Yes 69% — No 31% Results of $2.1 million for new daycare — Yes 60.2% — No 39.8%

Special Election for Palo Alto County Jail

Results — Yes — 1,245 votes 87.61% — No — 176 votes 12.39%

City of Alton Special Election

For mayor to fill vacancy — Dan Vande Griend – 306 votes — Scattering – 7 votes Public Measure A — Yes – 335 votes 96.82% — No – 11 votes 3.18%

Hinton School Special Election

Hinton Absentee Provisionals TOTAL % Pass/Fail PPEL Yes 116 2 0 118 47.20% N0 127 5 0 132 52.80% Failed TOTAL VOTES 243 7 0 250 100.00%

Alta-Aurelia School Special Election

Results of Alta-Aurelia School Election Yes — 76 votes 42.94% No — 101 votes 57.06%

Hartley Bond Election Results

Results of Hartley Bond Election Yes — 228 votes 83.82% No — 44 votes 16.18%

Monona County Election Results